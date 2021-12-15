Shipping Issues, Chip Shortages Leave Holiday Gifts In Short Supply

Shipping Issues, Chip Shortages Leave Holiday Gifts In Short Supply

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoWe've been waiting all year to come together this holiday season. But it may cost you a little more to get that special person the perfect holiday gift as supply chain issues are spiking prices.

If you're thinking of giving someone a new car this year, some dealerships say you may have to wait due to a shortage of...

Full Article