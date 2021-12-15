Ben Affleck says he felt 'trapped' in his marriage to Jennifer Garner
Published
Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner and social media is not happy.
#benaffleck #jennifergarner
Published
Ben Affleck opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner and social media is not happy.
#benaffleck #jennifergarner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their split in 2015, after more than a decade of marriage.
The Hollywood star opened up to Howard Stern about the end of his union with the actress.