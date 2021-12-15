bell hooks, author and activist, dies aged 69
In acclaimed works Ain’t I a Woman and All About Love the writer shared her ideas about race, feminism and romance with flair and compassion
#aintiawoman #activist
bell hooks has died. The groundbreaking author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and..
Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69.