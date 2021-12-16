A new study has uncovered why the Omicron variant may be considerably more transmissible but cause less severe infections in patients.Preliminary research from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong found that...Full Article
Covid 19: New study provides possible answer to what makes Omicron more infectious
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Experts Approach Omicron With Cautious Optimism
Wibbitz Top Stories
Experts Approach Omicron , With Cautious Optimism.
Experts Approach Omicron , With Cautious Optimism.
CNBC reports per..
Advertisement
More coverage
How Well Do Face Masks Work Against COVID?
Newsy
Watch VideoFace coverings will continue to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future. But do the masks we own now protect..