Urban Meyer fired as head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars
Urban Meyer has been fired after less than a year as head coach of the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, team owner Shad Khan said in a statement.
Urban Meyer is out as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach, sources told ESPN. Team owner Shad Khan confirmed the move in a statement..
Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo alleged that head coach Urban Meyer kicked him in the leg during a warmup ahead of a preseason..