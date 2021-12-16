Army Reports Nearly 98% Got COVID-19 Vaccine By Deadline

Watch VideoArmy officials said Thursday that 98% of their active-duty force had gotten at least one dose of the mandatory coronavirus vaccine as of this week's deadline for the shots but that more than 3,800 soldiers flatly refused and could start being removed from the military next month.
