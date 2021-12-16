UK reports another record daily COVID cases: Live
Published
UK reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a second consecutive record daily tally.Full Article
Published
UK reported 88,376 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a second consecutive record daily tally.Full Article
ORLANDO, Fla. -- Wastewater samples show that the new omicron variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the Florida..
The Prime Minister said the rapid spread of Omicron had to be met with a booster campaign as medical experts echoed Scottish advice..