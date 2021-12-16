Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, US health advisers recommended Thursday.The strange clotting problem has caused nine...Full Article
Covid 19 Delta outbreak: CDC panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna vaccines over J&J shot
