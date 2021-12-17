Johnson suffers crushing blow as Lib Dems win in North Shropshire
Published
Prime minister under pressure as Tories lose seat they have held for almost 200 years in by-electionFull Article
Published
Prime minister under pressure as Tories lose seat they have held for almost 200 years in by-electionFull Article
The Lib Dems overturned a near-23,000 majority to seize the seat
The Conservatives have lost the North Shropshire by-election, a shock result that will put more pressure on Boris Johnson after a..