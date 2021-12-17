Businessinsider.co.za | A US man was kicked off a flight for wearing red thong on his face instead of a face mask
Adam Jenne, 38, was booted off the flight at Fort Lauderdale after challenging face mask mandates.Full Article
The said he had worn underwear on his face during previous flights, and told the air crew that "it is a mask, doing its job."
'Illustrating that absurdity by wearing women's underwear on my face'