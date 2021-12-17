Rams vs. Seahawks postponed until Tuesday due to COVID-19
The NFL delayed Sunday's game between the Rams and Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium to Tuesday because of COVID-19 issues affecting each team.
Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford in the second half, and the Los Angeles Rams held off the Seattle..
Las Vegas Raiders-Cleveland Browns game will now be played Monday while Washington-Philadelphia and Rams-Seahawks games were moved..