Fetty Wap arrested at Newark airport on outstanding warrant
Hip hop star Fetty Wap was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on an outstanding warrant Friday afternoon, police said.
The rapper is also facing federal drug charges stemming from his October arrest.
Fetty Wap was arrested at the Newark airport, the latest in legal issues for the rapper.
