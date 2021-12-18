Kamala Harris heated when asked if Joe Biden is the 'real president'
"Don't start talking like a Republican," Harris said. "It's Joe Biden. And I'm Vice President, and my name is Kamala Harris."Full Article
“I want to know who the real president of this country is — is it Joe Biden, or Joe Manchin?” Charlamagne The God asked on..
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made YouGov's "World's Most Admired" list, while former President Donald Trump moved up two spots since..