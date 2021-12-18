A powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, killed at least 12 people and injured 11 others, police and a health official said.Police spokesman Sohail Jokhio said the blast was apparently caused...Full Article
Gas explosion in sewer kills 12 in Pakistan's largest city, Karachi
New Zealand Herald
