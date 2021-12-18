Typhoon Rai: Death toll rises to 31 as rescue teams reach devastated areas
Published
Dozens have died and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced after Typhoon Rai slammed into the Philippines.Full Article
Published
Dozens have died and hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced after Typhoon Rai slammed into the Philippines.Full Article
Kentucky Declared , a Major Federal Disaster , as Death Toll Rises.
NBC News reports that the governor of Kentucky
has..
More than 300,000 people fled their homes and beachfront resorts as Typhoon Rai ravaged the southern and central regions of the..