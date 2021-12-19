Legendary NYC rapper Kangol Kid of UTFO dead of cancer at 55
Kangol Kid, a member of iconic New York City hip-hop group UTFO, died on Saturday at the age of 55 after a battle with colon cancer.
UTFO rapper and break dancer The Kangol Kid has died at the age of just 55 after battling stage four colon cancer. His friend Van..
The legendary MC, who spawned the classic 1984 single 'Roxanne Roxanne,' was 55.