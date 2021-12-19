President Biden to address country's COVID-19 fight Tuesday as cases spike
Published
President Biden on Tuesday will address “the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday.
#jenpsaki
Published
President Biden on Tuesday will address “the status of the country’s fight against COVID-19,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted Saturday.
#jenpsaki
Watch VideoThe holiday season also means holiday travel, and that means navigating COVID protocols in airports, hotels, or even..
Apparently, the pandemic-induced time distortion that defined 2020 didn't get the memo about the new calendar year. Looking back,..