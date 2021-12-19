British architect Richard Rogers dies at age 88
Published
Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88.Full Article
Published
Richard Rogers, the lauded British architect who was one of the forces behind the Pompidou Center in Paris and later designed London's Millennium Dome has died. He was 88.Full Article
British designer became one of the most distinctive figures on London’s cultural scene, and helped transform its skyline
LONDON: British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou..