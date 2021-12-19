Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old boy dies in hospital
Published
A sixth child has died in hospital after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air at a school event in Australia late last week.Full Article
Published
A sixth child has died in hospital after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air at a school event in Australia late last week.Full Article
An 11-year-old boy has been named as the sixth child to be killed in a bouncy castle accident four days ago in Australia's island..
The death toll of a jumping castle tragedy in Devonport has climbed to six, after police confirmed another child had succumbed to..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) A sixth child has died following an Australian bouncy castle tragedy, with police saying Sunday the..