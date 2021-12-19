Fauci warns omicron variant is 'raging around the world'
Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world."
#anthonyfauci
The omicron variant of the coronavirus makes up nearly 3% of COVID-19 cases in the US. The CDC has detected the new strain in 43..
Omicron Is Spreading Faster
Than Any Other Variant, , WHO Director Warns.
The Director-General of the World Health..