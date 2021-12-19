Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missing 1st game because of injury in career
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers with an ankle injury.
The Ravens will be without their star quarterback as they take on the Packers in a match that could be critical for their playoff..
Lamar Jackson left the Ravens' game against the Browns early in the second quarter after being tackled low on a pass attempt.