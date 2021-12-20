Nearly 50 people catch COVID-19 aboard Royal Caribbean cruise
Four dozen people aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus when they returned to Miami on Saturday.
The cruise line confirmed that 44 out of 6,074 passengers and crew members had tested positive for COVID-19 on the cruise, which..
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line confirmed 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise, which ended Saturday in Miami, tested positive..