Why Trump appears deeply unnerved as Capitol attack investigation closes in
Published
Flurry of recent revelations raises the specter that the committee is swiftly heading towards an incriminating conclusion
#trump #specter #attackinvestigation
Published
Flurry of recent revelations raises the specter that the committee is swiftly heading towards an incriminating conclusion
#trump #specter #attackinvestigation
Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection voted Monday to recommend contempt charges against former..
Watch VideoThe House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is set to recommend contempt charges against former White..