Drakeo the Ruler dies after stabbing at LA music festival
Published
The 28-year-old was stabbed during an altercation backstage at a Los Angeles music festival.
#musicfestival #altercation #ruler #drakeo
Published
The 28-year-old was stabbed during an altercation backstage at a Los Angeles music festival.
#musicfestival #altercation #ruler #drakeo
Organisers called off the festival after the stabbing
The Los Angeles based rapper was reportedly stabbed in the neck backstage at the Once Upon A Time In LA music festival.