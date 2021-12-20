Moment of truth: Russia finally threatens NATO with a military response

The head of the Russian delegation in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, threatened NATO with a military response. NATO should stop stepping on Moscow's sore spots and take Russia's security proposals seriously, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control said, adding that Russia would show a military response to NATO should the alliance continue increasing pressure on Russia. "Everyone understands perfectly well that the relations between Russia and NATO are nearing the moment of truth. One can't be constantly stepping on Russia's sore spots, one needs to make a decision. This is a serious conversation that we must have, and everyone at NATO understands very well, despite all the strength and power, that one needs to take certain political actions. Otherwise, it is a military response from Russia that would be an alternative," Gavrilov said.