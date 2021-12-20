Leftist Gabriel Boric to become Chile's youngest ever president
Gabriel Boric, 35, says he will look after democracy after a convincing win over his far-right rival.
At 35, Boric will become Chile’s youngest modern president when he takes office in March.
Gabriel Boric, who rose to prominence during anti-government protests, has defeated the right-wing populist Jose Antonio Kast...