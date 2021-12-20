Bank of Montreal to Buy BNP Paribas’s U.S. Unit

Bank of Montreal to Buy BNP Paribas’s U.S. Unit

Upworthy

Published

BNP Paribas said it has agreed to sell Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal for $16.3 billion, in one of the largest recent bank deals.

#bankofthewest #bankofmontreal #bnpparibas

Full Article