Bank of Montreal to Buy BNP Paribas’s U.S. Unit
Published
BNP Paribas said it has agreed to sell Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal for $16.3 billion, in one of the largest recent bank deals.
#bankofthewest #bankofmontreal #bnpparibas
Published
BNP Paribas said it has agreed to sell Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal for $16.3 billion, in one of the largest recent bank deals.
#bankofthewest #bankofmontreal #bnpparibas
BNP Paribas is set to sell off its US unit for $16.3bn, after battling for a share of the region’s retail banking market. Shares..