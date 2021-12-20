Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield out for Monday's game
Published
Are you ready for some Monday Night Football? The Cleveland Browns will be, no matter who will be available.
Browns QBs Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum did not test out of the COVID-19 protocols on Monday and will not return for the game..