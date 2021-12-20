Trump reveals he got COVID-19 booster shot; crowd boos him
Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, drawing boos from a crowd in Dallas.Full Article
While Trump has expressed opposition to vaccine mandates, he has long taken credit for the vaccines developed on his watch.
