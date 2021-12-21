The country will learn this afternoon how the Government plans to manage risks from the emerging Omicron variant.Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to announce decisions at 2pm today, as discussions focus on booster...Full Article
Covid-19 Omicron: New strain's surge expected to influence 2pm announcement
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What Is Omicron's Current U.S. Impact?
Newsy
Watch VideoThe holiday season also means holiday travel, and that means navigating COVID protocols in airports, hotels, or even..
-
Spain to adopt mask-wearing outdoors amid record virus surge
SeattlePI.com
-
Small business owners rally in Seoul to protest virus curbs
SeattlePI.com
-
Australia PM meets with state leaders as virus cases surge
SeattlePI.com
-
New York reports 22,000 new Covid cases
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
U.S. Faces A Double Coronavirus Surge As Omicron Advances
Newsy
Watch VideoThe new Omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, threatening to further..
-
Swiss launch new restrictions amid surge in COVID infections
SeattlePI.com
-
British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary
SeattlePI.com
-
UK appoints ex-judge to head COVID-19 inquiry in 2022
SeattlePI.com
-
Oman records its first case of new COVID strain
MENAFN.com