Covid-19 Omicron: New strain's surge expected to influence 2pm announcement

Covid-19 Omicron: New strain's surge expected to influence 2pm announcement

New Zealand Herald

Published

The country will learn this afternoon how the Government plans to manage risks from the emerging Omicron variant.Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is expected to announce decisions at 2pm today, as discussions focus on booster...

Full Article