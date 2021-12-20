Bidens add to their family with new first puppy
Published
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady's spokesperson told CNN.
#bidens #firstlady #jillbiden #petfamily
Published
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady's spokesperson told CNN.
#bidens #firstlady #jillbiden #petfamily
Christmas came early for President Biden -- the guy has a new four-legged addition to his family ... and he's showing off his..
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed a new puppy to the White House on Monday.
#jillbiden #bidens