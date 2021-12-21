'Big as a car': Scientists reveal discovery of 326-million-year-old giant millipede fossil
The discovery of the Arthropleura fossil, measuring nearly 9-feet-long, possibly makes this giant millipede the largest bug to ever exist.
Giant millipedes as long as a car and weighing 50kg once hunted across northern England, experts have said, following the discovery..
The largest-ever fossil of a giant millipede -- as big as a car -- has been found on a beach in the north of England.