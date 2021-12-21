Delta asks CDC to cut quarantine guidelines for breakthrough Covid, citing workforce impact
The letter comes as Covid cases spike and the omicron variant spreads rapidly, straining testing supplies ahead of the year-end holidays.
#cdc
The airlines is proposing that the isolation period be halved to five days from 10 days.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian on Tuesday asked the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to shorten quarantine guidelines for..