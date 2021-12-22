Ontario reports 4,383 new COVID-19 cases, marking highest case count since late April
Published
Ontario health officials are reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which marks the highest daily case count since late April.Full Article
Published
Ontario health officials are reporting 4,383 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which marks the highest daily case count since late April.Full Article
Ontario health officials are reporting 4,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This is the highest number of daily cases reported..