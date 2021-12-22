Parents of actress, Massachusetts native Alicia Witt found dead in Worcester home
Published
A Massachusetts-born actress who has been in several Hallmark Christmas movies is mourning the loss of her parents.
#aliciawitt #hallmarkchristmas
Published
A Massachusetts-born actress who has been in several Hallmark Christmas movies is mourning the loss of her parents.
#aliciawitt #hallmarkchristmas
The deaths of the couple, found inside their Sussex Lane home Monday, are not suspicious, but, police said, the cause of their..