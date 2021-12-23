Tiananmen Square memorial statue removed in Hong Kong
The Pillar of Shame showed piled-up corpses to commemorate protesters killed by Chinese authorities in 1989.Full Article
Hong Kong's oldest university removed a statue commemorating the deadly 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square democracy protesters on..
A monument at the University of Hong Kong which marks the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has been removed.