Pillar of Shame: Hong Kong's Tiananmen Square statue removed
It was one of the few remaining public memorials in Hong Kong commemorating the 1989 massacre.
Known as the "Pillar of Shame," the statue was a key symbol of the wide-ranging freedoms promised to Hong Kong at its 1997 return..
A monument at the University of Hong Kong which marks the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre has been removed.