Putin urges West to act quickly to offer security guarantees
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.Full Article
Published
Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.Full Article
Vladimir Putin reiterated his demand for guarantees from the US and its allies that NATO will not expand eastwards, blaming the..
Putin addressed military officials as Russia pressed for an urgent US and NATO response to proposals it made last week for a..