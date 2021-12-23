Putin to Sky News reporter: To hell with your concerns!

During the 1990s, Russia was completely open to cooperation, but the West responded by supporting terrorism in the North Caucasus and contributing to the further disintegration of the Russian Federation. During his large annual press conference held on December 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when answering a question from a Sky News journalist about guarantees of non-aggression against Ukraine, said that Russia's actions would depend on what steps the West would be taking further in terms of Russia's security. Having reiterated his vehement opposition to NATO's further expansion to the East, Putin noted that it was the outcome of the talks with NATO, but not the process of them that was vital for Russia.