Putin Urges West To Act Quickly To Offer Security Guarantees

Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance's weapons there.
Speaking during a marathon annual news conference, the Russian leader welcomed talks with the...
Watch VideoRussian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to move quickly to meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine and the deployment of the military alliance's weapons there.