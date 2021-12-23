California woman who punched flight attendant pleads guilty
The altercation began after a flight attendant asked a passenger to fasten her seatbelt, stow her tray table and wear her face mask properly.
'It’s inexcusable for anyone to use violence on an airplane for any reason'
A California woman has pleaded guilty to a federal charge in connection with an alleged assault against a Southwest Airlines flight..