United and Delta cancel flights just before Christmas Eve
Published
At least two major airlines in the United States have canceled flights just before Christmas Eve.Full Article
Published
At least two major airlines in the United States have canceled flights just before Christmas Eve.Full Article
Two major airlines canceled flights the day before Christmas Eve, siting complications including inclement weather and the omicron..
Watch VideoJust as Americans and Europeans were eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a couple of years, the omicron..