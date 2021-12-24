James Franco’s Accusers Respond To His Interview
Published
Lawyers for two women who accused Franco of sexual misconduct accuse the actor of downplaying their “immense pain and suffering.”
#accusers #jamesfranco #interviewlawyers
Published
Lawyers for two women who accused Franco of sexual misconduct accuse the actor of downplaying their “immense pain and suffering.”
#accusers #jamesfranco #interviewlawyers
Oscar-nominated actor James Franco recently admitted having sex with students at his drama school.