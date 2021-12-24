A fire on-board a ferry has killed at least 37 people and injured 72 in Bangladesh, officials have said.Full Article
At least 37 people killed and 72 injured in Bangladesh ferry fire
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Bangladesh: 32 people killed, 100 injured as a ferry carrying 500 catches fire | Oneindia News
Oneindia
According to the Bangladesh police, at least 32 people were killed when a ferry caught fire early on Friday morning in the southern..
Advertisement
More coverage
At least 32 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire
At least 32 people died when a packed ferry caught fire in southern Bangladesh on Friday, police said, in the latest maritime..
Japan Today