A Quieter Christmas for Queen Elizabeth II as Covid Persists
Published
The 95-year-old monarch is spending the holiday at Windsor Castle instead of Sandringham, her English country estate.Full Article
Published
The 95-year-old monarch is spending the holiday at Windsor Castle instead of Sandringham, her English country estate.Full Article
As the Queen, 95, faces her first holiday since Prince Philip's death eight months ago, an Omicron variant-related spike in COVID..
Queen Elizabeth has cancelled her traditional pre-Christmas lunch with her extended family due to surging coronavirus cases in the..