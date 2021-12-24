Teen Girl, Assault Suspect Killed By LAPD In Shooting At Burlington Store In North Hollywood
Published
Los Angeles police believe the girl was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall.
#northhollywood #teengirl
Published
Los Angeles police believe the girl was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall.
#northhollywood #teengirl
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man and a woman were killed in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, and another woman was..