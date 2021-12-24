UCF delivers a fitting end to the Gators in Gasparilla Bowl
Published
Florida played like Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, and UCF played like a program that really believes it is the future of college football.
#ucf #gators #gasparillabowlflorida
Published
Florida played like Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl, and UCF played like a program that really believes it is the future of college football.
#ucf #gators #gasparillabowlflorida
Florida finishes the season with a losing record after falling in the Gasparilla Bowl to UCF - which only makes things worse for..