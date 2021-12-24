Hawaii Bowl Canceled On Eve Of Game After Hawaii Pulls Out

Watch VideoThe Hawaii Bowl was canceled Thursday after Hawaii withdrew from its game against Memphis on the eve of the contest because of COVID-19, season-ending injuries and transfers.
“We are disappointed our season has to end this way,” Hawaii coach Todd Graham said in a statement. “As competitive as we are and as...
