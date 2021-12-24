The Queen will spend Christmas Day with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, a Clarence House spokesman says.The head of state will stay at Windsor for her first Christmas without her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh,...Full Article
Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall to spend Christmas with the Queen at Windsor
Prince Charles and the Duchess or Cornwall arrive at Windsor
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrive at St George's Chapel in Windsor for the Christmas Day service. Report..
Charles and Camilla attend Windsor service ahead of Christmas Day with the Queen
Charles and Camilla to join Queen on Christmas Day
Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla share 2021 Christmas card
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall have posted their Christmas greetings card.
Queen to spend Christmas Day with Charles and Camilla
The Queen will spend Christmas Day with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, a Clarence House spokesman has said.
