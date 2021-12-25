John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Share First Photo of Newborn Son
"He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet," wrote Mulaney of Malcolm Hiệp.
On Christmas Eve, new parents John Mulaney and Olivia Munn shared a first photo of their newborn, who they've named Malcolm.
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are parents! The 41-year-old Predator actress and the 39-year-old Big Mouth star welcomed their baby..